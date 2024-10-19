TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.18.

ABX opened at C$28.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$29.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total transaction of C$1,784,693.40. In related news, Senior Officer Riaan Grobler sold 94,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,784,693.40. Also, Director Christopher Lewis Coleman sold 121,334 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total value of C$3,409,485.40. Insiders have sold a total of 235,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,477 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

