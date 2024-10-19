Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,343 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.