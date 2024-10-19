Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 32 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $392.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.80 and a 200-day moving average of $363.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $393.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

