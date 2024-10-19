Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 32,757 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SACH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Sachem Capital by 43.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sachem Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sachem Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:SACH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

