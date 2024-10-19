Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 627,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

