Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,940,000 after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

