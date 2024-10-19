Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,266.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $212.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.71%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

