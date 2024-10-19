Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,854,000 after buying an additional 637,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,494,000 after acquiring an additional 515,751 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,246,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $491,651,000 after acquiring an additional 336,618 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of MDT stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.