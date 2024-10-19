Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,854,000 after buying an additional 637,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,494,000 after acquiring an additional 515,751 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after purchasing an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,246,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $491,651,000 after acquiring an additional 336,618 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Get Our Latest Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.