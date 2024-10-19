Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in Linde by 202.1% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

LIN stock opened at $486.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $469.63 and a 200-day moving average of $450.66.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

