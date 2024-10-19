Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

ACLS stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $158.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

