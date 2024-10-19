Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 132.1% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,654,000 after buying an additional 3,315,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 1,216,730 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,761,000 after acquiring an additional 827,647 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after buying an additional 707,773 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $15,467,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,614.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,614.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,753.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,692. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 4.0 %

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.