Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.
In related news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
BPMC opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.65.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.
