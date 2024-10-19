Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 20.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,492,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 273,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 223,245 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,217,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after buying an additional 79,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,983,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

