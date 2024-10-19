Teck Resources FY2024 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TCK. Eight Capital lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.