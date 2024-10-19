TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $7.55 Average PT from Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $417.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 15.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 971.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 12.1% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

