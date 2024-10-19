Teresa Mccarthy Sells 25,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,753.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teresa Mccarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Teresa Mccarthy sold 13,153 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $578,732.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Quarry LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

