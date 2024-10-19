The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,190,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 28,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 161.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 1.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 617,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 543,464 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AES by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.
AES Price Performance
Shares of AES opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. AES has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
AES Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.