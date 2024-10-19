The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,906 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $55,543,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $35,514,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 89.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,835,000 after acquiring an additional 574,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $76.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

