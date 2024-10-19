The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $206,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

