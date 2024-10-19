The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.14.

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $161.96 on Friday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1,525.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Clorox by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

