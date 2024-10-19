The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.67.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

