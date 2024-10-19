The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBX. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,820,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,126,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth $5,175,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $4,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.