The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.25.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.73 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

