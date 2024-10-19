The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,729,288.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,729,288.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,131 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

