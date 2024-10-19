Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on the stock.

Thor Explorations Stock Up 1.7 %

THX opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.25 ($0.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Thor Explorations news, insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,051.19). 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

