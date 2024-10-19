Tony Xu Sells 81,249 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $12,014,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38.

DASH opened at $151.98 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $152.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of -140.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 3.1% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.16.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

