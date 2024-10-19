Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Raised by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.58.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $402.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.37 and a 200-day moving average of $339.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $406.96.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

