Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Travel + Leisure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after buying an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.8 %

TNL stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

