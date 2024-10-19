Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $87.24 and last traded at $87.14. 100,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 156,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFIN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,814.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 258.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,348 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after buying an additional 79,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 77,546 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after acquiring an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Triumph Financial by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 44,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.