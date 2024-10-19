trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get trivago alerts:

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRVG

trivago Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.62. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.25 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of trivago

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.