Truist Financial Corp Has $273,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -89.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,335.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,335.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

