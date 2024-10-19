Truist Financial Corp Invests $267,000 in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

