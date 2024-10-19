Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,174 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 66,461 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

