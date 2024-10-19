Truist Financial Corp Sells 454 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Insulet by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Insulet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

PODD opened at $236.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $128.68 and a 12 month high of $243.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.82.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

