UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 174.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,893,000 after buying an additional 118,106 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 2,331.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,360 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 83.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 1,464.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,114.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $3,458,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,114.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 4,798 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.44, for a total transaction of $1,585,451.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,746.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,134 shares of company stock worth $21,494,247. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $302.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.93. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $366.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

