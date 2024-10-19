UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,462,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,306,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,141,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,758 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $480,903,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,816,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,942,956,000 after purchasing an additional 880,183 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,125.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 894,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $455,281,000 after buying an additional 821,050 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.58.

Shares of UNH opened at $569.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $584.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.63. The stock has a market cap of $525.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

