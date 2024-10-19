Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

UE opened at $22.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 66.89%. The company had revenue of $106.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.