Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 193.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,546,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 71,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $242.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $242.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

