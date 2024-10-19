Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $205.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $205.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.63.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

