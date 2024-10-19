Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 298.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter.

VOOG opened at $351.77 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $353.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.91. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

