Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 87.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $177.79 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

