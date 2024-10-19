Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Cut by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,673,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,946,000 after buying an additional 837,593 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Veeva Systems by 635.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,572,000 after acquiring an additional 430,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 83.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,235,000 after acquiring an additional 281,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $221.44 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.39 and its 200-day moving average is $198.89. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

