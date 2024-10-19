Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ventas by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,327 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ventas by 37.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -163.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -449.99%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

