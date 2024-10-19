Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $110.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $116.19 and last traded at $114.76. 3,331,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,339,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.69.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,019.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $3,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

