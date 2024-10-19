Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance
Shares of VSH stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.72.
Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.
