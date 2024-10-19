Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stake Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W cut Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $91.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

