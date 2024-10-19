Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 377 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $98.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

