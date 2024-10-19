Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101,054 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Discerene Group LP boosted its stake in JD.com by 66.0% in the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,147,000 after buying an additional 2,207,619 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 30.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,356 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,920,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 285.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 946,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,601,000 after purchasing an additional 603,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $39.98 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

