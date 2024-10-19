Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $193.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

