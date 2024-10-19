Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 106.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 43,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 101,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

